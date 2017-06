A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are higher after Thursday's modest losses. We get housing starts data today.

-The U.S. Treasury took in a record $240.4 billion in federal tax revenues for May, an all time record for that month. But it still ran an $80 billion deficit for the month.

TERROR/DEFENSE

-Russia says it likely killed ISIS founder and leader Ibrahim abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an airstrike in late May.