Pitbull and Richard Branson agree on this key ingredient for success

To be successful, you need grit, resilience and the resolve to put in as many hours as necessary to get the job done.
But the recipe for success isn't all hard work: It also demands a hefty dose of fun, something recommended by both billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson and Grammy-winning recording artist Pitbull.
"Fun is one of the most important — and underrated — ingredients in any successful venture," Branson writes in "The Virgin Way: Everything I Know About Leadership." "If you're not having fun, then it's probably time to call it quits and try something else."