"When that new car smell disappears, there is still a monthly payment that needs to be made," James Chessen, ABA's chief economist, said in a statement. "Thoughtful and realistic budgeting over the life of the loan is the best protection against becoming overextended."

If you're looking to buy or lease, research financing before you head to the dealership. Rates can vary widely, and a little up-front research could save you thousands over the life of your loan. Drivers who have already borrowed might also look into refinancing their loan, a process that experts say can take less than an hour.

