Robots, a 3-D printed shoe and more from the ATX East convention

We found a sneaker that was printed from paper. Check out other smart technology here: 22 Hours Ago | 03:04

CNBC Digital producer Devin Hance recently hit the floor of the ATX East Convention in search of new smart gadgets.

Hance stumbled across all sorts of fun new technologies, including a robot from Primetest Automation that can identify M&M candies by color (and even pick them up). Hance also ran into a whole table of 3-D printed items, including sneakers and a hammer that were printed out of paper.

The big theme across the board seemed to be mega manufacturing and 3-D printing, both of which are beginning to play much bigger roles in manufacturing and even defense. Check out Hance's video for a closer look at her time on the ATX East Convention showfloor.