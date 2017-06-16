After selling the software business he started in his basement to the Mattel Toy Company for $3.7 billion in 1999, Kevin O'Leary went on to start his own mutual company, O'Leary Funds. Today, he's chairman of O'Leary Funds, on the board of The Richard Ivey School of Business and a star on ABC's hit show, "Shark Tank." He also has a and a primarily online wine business, Kevin O'Leary Fine Wines and for a while he was running for political office in Canada, too.

Suffice it to say, O'Leary has got a lot to manage. So how does he stay on top of everything?

Post-its notes and a pen.

And he recommends others implement his strategy if they are trying to juggle competing priorities.