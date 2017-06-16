Smaller golf ball manufacturers making headway against industry giants

As the U.S. Open Championship continues this weekend, smaller golf ball manufacturers are making headway against the big name brands.

While Titleist has always been the biggest competitor in the industry, smaller companies such as Callaway and TaylorMade Golf are climbing the ranks.

Callaway has been growing market share for the past four years and has been profitable for three, taking market share away from Titleist at 14 percent of market share in 2016.

Even startups such as OnCore Golf, featured on CNBC's "Power Pitch" a few years ago, are making headway in the industry. The golf ball company will reportedly sell more golf balls in June alone than all of 2014.

The tournament's merge with Father's Day also serves as a platform for golf ball sales to excel, according to Dick Sullivan, CEO of PGA Tours Superstore.

