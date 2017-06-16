Steve Jobs proves even the smartest executives need help making decisions

Just over 40 years after Steve Jobs co-founded Apple, the life of the late tech visionary continues to inspire many. From leadership lessons to life hacks, Jobs has influenced rising millionaires, billionaires and the most established executives alike.

Jobs is revered for his successful years of leading Apple and the 2007 introduction of the iPhone, the company's most successful product. But he wasn't always so confident the world-changing item would be a wise investment to develop for the company.

In "The One Device: The secret history of the iPhone," author and Motherboard senior editor Brian Merchant uncovers the details of how the smartphone came into existence and how even one of the smartest, most powerful executives needed smart people to help him land at the right decision. The book will be released on June 20th in celebration of the iPhone's 10th anniversary this month.

"Jobs was a powerful source of inspiration, a fierce curator of good ideas and rejector of bad ones, and a savvy and potent negotiator," Merchant writes to CNBC in an email. "But the iPhone began as an experimental project undertaken without his knowledge, became an official project at the prodding of his executives staff and was engineered into being by a team of brilliant, unfathomably hard-working programmers and hardware experts."

Jobs had faith in a wide variety of talent, "from new blood to veteran hands" Merchant says and notes that Jobs gave Scott Forstall — who would go on to create the iPhone operating system (iOS) — the ability to recruit anyone from the existing Apple staff for the new phone project.