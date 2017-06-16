The No. 1 thing Anne-Marie Slaughter learned from Hillary Clinton

Working with Hillary Clinton taught Anne-Marie Slaughter one life lesson she still carries with her today: Humor is important.

Talking to CNBC in an episode of "Life Hacks Live," Slaughter, now the chief executive of the New America Foundation, spoke about her time working with the former secretary of state.

And it was Clinton's humor more than anything else that she remembered.

"She's very funny, and people always say this about her privately, that she's very funny and witty and that she seems more stiff publicly," she says. At her meetings, which Slaughter says she attended every day, Clinton "was very good at just using a blend of wit and intelligence to move the meeting along."

"We were often facing really tough stuff but a little humor goes a long way," says Slaughter.

One occasion in particular stood out for Slaughter.