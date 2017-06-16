This mom saved her family from the London tower fire by turning on the tub

One mother was able to save her family from the fire that enveloped Grenfell Tower in London by letting the bathtub overflow, according to the Daily Star tabloid.

"The door was buckling and the windows bubbling and cracking. It was terrifying," Natasha Elcock told the London tabloid.

Elcock, her boyfriend and her 6-year-old daughter were trapped on the 11th floor as flames ripped through the building early Wednesday.

"I let the bathroom flood. It kept the flat damp. It may have saved our lives," the 39-year-old mother said. "We had our little girl on the wet floor and we went to the coldest room."

They called out for help "almost 100 times," and rescue crews finally got to them around 3 a.m., about two hours after the blaze broke out.

The death toll has risen to 30, according to the BBC, and is expected to go higher. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Read the Daily Star's full story here.