TOMS founder: You only need to read one book to lead a successful life

Blake Mycoskie dropped out of Southern Methodist University after 18 months, but first he took a lot of philosophy classes.

"I originally majored in archaeology because my goal was to become Indiana Jones," the founder of TOMS Shoes tells Tim Ferriss in the new original series, "Fear{less} with Tim Ferriss."

His stint as an archaeology major didn't last long. The classes were "like watching paint dry," he tells Ferriss, "and I thought, 'OK what else could I be interested in?'"

Mycoskie continues: "Part of my fascination with Indiana Jones, and this idea of traveling the world and discovering people and ancient ruins, also came with this idea of discovering world religions and why some people think this way and other people think that way. And so that led to philosophy."