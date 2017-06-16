"While business leaders are championing reform, their employees may perceive it as a boon to big businesses, making passage more difficult."

A recent study of company performance over the last decade found that, among one type of ESOP, the S corporation ESOP (S ESOP), in continuous operation, jobs grew an astonishing 37 percent, while jobs in the private economy grew only eight percent overall. This strength is even more pronounced in sectors facing declining employment levels such as manufacturing, where S ESOPs have held employment steady since 2000 and through the crisis.

Today, nearly half of U.S. workers have no access to any form of employer-sponsored retirement savings plans, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Meanwhile, all employee owners have access to a retirement plan and for S ESOPs, employee owners are likely more likely to have a second retirement vehicle than non-employee owners are to have one. And the savings aren't chump change. For S ESOP employee owners nearing retirement, they have accumulated savings that are on average five to seven times what they would have in a typical 401(k).

Not only do ESOPs address workers' economic anxieties with increased job and retirement security, they also tackle a core social issue—income inequality. The "democratization of capital" occurs in few other places in our economy, but can be a powerful tool to address inequality.

For policymakers, ESOPs are an underutilized tool to meet the goals of our economy: growth, more jobs, financial security, and income parity. But for tax reformers looking to stop the outflow of jobs moving overseas, employee ownership also delivers by providing an exit strategy that keeps business ownership local.

Take Burns & McDonnell, a Kansas City, Missouri -based engineering and architecture consulting firm. In 1985, Burns & McDonnell was owned by a financially troubled European steel company. The parent company was planning to sell it to a German firm until the Burns & McDonnell management team used the ESOP model to buy the company themselves.

Over 30 years later, Burns & McDonnell has 5,100 workers – up from 1,600 when the company converted to an S ESOP – who collectively own 100 percent of the company. And notably, the company's largest shareholders aren't members of the management team but middle class employees.

We can replicate this success story, but the market won't act on its own. Through tax reform and other efforts, we can support incentives for converting businesses to employee-owned and replicate state centers at the federal level to educate companies on the benefits of employee ownership. More awareness and incentives can turn America's disengaged and frustrated workforce into motivated and excited owners.

As President Trump seeks to unlock the potential for American businesses to grow, we need Americans to believe they will share in that prosperity. Creating jobs, increasing productivity, and promoting retirement security: ESOPs just might be enough to make Americans fall in love with business all over again.

Commentary by John E. Sununu, who served as a Republican Senator from New Hampshire from 2003-2009, and in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1997-2003. Follow him on Twitter @ JohnSununu.

