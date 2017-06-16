A twenty-something who paid off $111,000 of debt in 2 years says this was his first step

His mindset changed as soon as he read Joe Mihalic's blog, No More Harvard Debt. "This was a guy that finished his Harvard MBA with around the same amount of debt that I had and ended up paying it all off in under a year by implementing a plan of financial discipline," he tells Torabi. "I really looked at it as, if he could do it, why couldn't I?"

That's when Kapetaneas, then 25, decided to buckle down. And, after two years of extreme sacrifice and taking on as many freelance projects as he could to increase his revenue to six figures, Kapetaneas was completely debt-free.

His journey out of the red all started with a simple first step, he tells Torabi: "I took my student loan bill — that $90,000 monster — and I drew a bullseye on the highest-interest principal loan, which was around $25,000. And that was the starting point.

"That bill, from that point forward in my mind, was no longer a bill. It was now a target."