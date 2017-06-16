A twenty-something who paid off $111,000 of debt in 2 years says this was his first step

When John Kapetaneas finished his master's degree in journalism in 2013, he had $90,000 of student loan debt and $10,000 of credit card debt … before interest. In total, he owed $111,354.
What's more, the New York City-based journalist had never made more than $20,000 a year freelancing, and he had zero savings.
"I remember thinking at that time, I'm never going to pay this freaking thing off," Kapetaneas tells Farnoosh Torabi on her podcast "So Money." "I couldn't see the light at the end of the tunnel."