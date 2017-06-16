US stocks slip as housing data disappoint

U.S. stocks fell on Friday after the release of weaker-than-expected housing data.

The Dow Jones industrial average declined 20 points, with Wal-Mart contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 traded 0.1 percent lower, with consumer staples falling more than 1 percent to lead decliners. The Nasdaq composite underperformed, falling 0.3 percent.

Housing starts fell 5.5 percent in May. Economists polled by Reuters expected a rise of 3.5 percent.

"Although the series can swing around a bit and still clings to its upward trend line that began at the nadir of the financial crisis, today's release adds to a growing pile of objective macro reports that have disappointed investors," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities.

The weak print in housing starts is the latest set of data to disappoint investors and economists. Earlier this week, the Labor Department said the consumer price index — a key measure of inflation — fell 0.1 percent last month. Economists polled by Reuters expected a rise of 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said Wednesday that retail sales fell 0.3 percent in May, marking the largest one-month decline since January of last year. The sudden drop confounded economists, which had forecast a 0.1 percent gain.

Overall, U.S. economic growth slowed in the first quarter, with GDP increasing at a 1.2 percent annual rate. GDP grew at a 2.1 percent in the last quarter of 2016.