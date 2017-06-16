US Treasurys lower as investors continue to respond to the Fed’s bond holding cuts

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Friday morning as investors continued to digest the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate hike and renewed stance on balance sheet cuts. The central bank announced Wednesday that it is to begin cutting its holdings of bonds and other securities before the end of the year.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.1775 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 2.7932percent.

There are no auctions due Friday, though a host of data, including housing starts, Atlanta Fed Business inflation expectations, and consumer sentiment figures, are all due out.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $47.30 a barrel on Tuesday morning, up 0.81 percent, while U.S. crude was around $44.69 a barrel, up 0.52 percent.