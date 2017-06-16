Viacom CEO says its ‘less than $20’ Skinny bundle could launch later this year

Viacom could unveil its entry point "Skinny bundle" media content package as early as this year, its CEO told CNBC on Thursday.
"That's something we are working particularly in U.S. and I believe there'll be a product like that in the marketplace this calendar year," revealed Bob Bakish, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the world's sixth largest broadcasting and cable company, speaking at the Viva Tech conference in Paris.
The product would attempt to set a new and significantly lower price point compared to traditional packages which are priced around $100 and lighter packages priced around $40 that have sprung to market in the wake of recent developments in over-the-top (OTT) products which use only the internet for media transmission.
Viacom would be able to do this by avoiding inclusion of expensive material such as broadcast or sports and therefore keeping product costs in check, according to the company's president.