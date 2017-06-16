Wall Street could turn week around with positive Friday

Special counsel Robert Mueller is looking into Jared Kushner's business dealings. FBI agents and federal prosecutors have also been examining the finances of other Trump associates, according to US officials. (Washington Post)



*Trump lashes out at 2016 rival Hillary Clinton after reports of obstruction probe (CNBC)

*Vice President Pence hires outside counsel to deal with Russia inquiries (Washington Post)

President Donald Trump will unveil a new Cuba policy today that will both seek to empower the Cuban people and severely limit travel to the communist nation, according to senior White House officials. (CNBC)

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise underwent more surgery on Thursday, a day after being shot in the hip at a congressional baseball practice, officials said. The annual bipartisan charity baseball game went on as scheduled. Late Thursday, Trump released a video to laud the tradition of the game and express hope for Scalise to recover. (CNBC)

The Russian Defense Ministry said today that Ibrahim abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the Islamic State's leader, may havebeen killed by air strikes on the Syrian city of Raqqa at the end of May. The claim has not yet been verified. (CNBC)

Google is bracing for a potential fine of more than 1 billion euros as Brussels prepares to announce the first of a trio of antitrust decisions on the company's practices. EU officials are expected to announce in the coming weeks that Google abused its market dominance to build its shopping service. (Financial Times)

The Justice Department is examining whether Barclays violated antitrust laws by promising to stop poaching JPMorgan Chase bankers, in another blow for the U.K. bank's CEO, Jes Staley. The DoJ has asked Barclays for more information on discussions between top executives and JPMorgan execs following a string of high-level departures from the U.S. bank to its British rival. (Financial Times)

Under political pressure, Facebook says it has expanded its use of artificial intelligence to block terrorist propaganda. British Prime Minister Theresa May targeted tech companies this month in the wake of a series of deadly terror attacks in the U.K. (The Wall Street Journal)

Snap shares were higher in premarket trading on Friday. The parent company behind Snapchat closedat its IPO price on Thursday, with shares hitting $17 for the first time since the company debuted on the New York Stock Exchange. (CNBC)