Watch: Trump delivers delivers statement on US-Cuba relations

President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak about the new U.S.-Cuba policy at the Manuel Artime Theater in Miami on Friday.

In a Thursday briefing call with reporters, senior White House officials emphasized that the new policy directs relevant government agencies to draft new regulations. Until then, existing rules regarding travel to Cuba will remain in place.

The new policy aims to steer money away from military and intelligence services by rolling back some Obama-era policies that the Trump administration says have "enriched" the Cuban regime.