What Bill Belichick, LeBron James and Steph Curry do to win (and 3 things you can do, too)

Bill Belichick, LeBron James and Steph Curry are some of the most recognizable names in sports today.

What else do they have in common? They're three of the world's hardest workers.

While Belichick leads the New England Patriots to Super Bowl championships year after year, LeBron James and Steph Curry employ training regiments that have solidified them as two of the best NBA players in the game's history.

Here's what you can learn from these highly-successful sports icons.

Bill Belichick rarely takes time off from work and constantly aims to help his team improve

For Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who is one of the most successful in NFL history, his key to winning is commitment and constantly thinking about the game he loves.

In a wide-ranging interview with CNBC contributor Suzy Welch, Belichick describes a secret to his coaching: he spends little time away from the Patriots in order to gain an edge when the season starts. That, however, isn't easy, he tells Welch.

"It's tough. It really is," he tells Welch when she asks whether he has decompressed from his most recent Super Bowl victory in February. "Because once the season's over you're already just a few weeks away from the Indianapolis Combine. You're another week away from free agency."

The reason: If the team isn't training for the next season, they could suffer. "If you don't work at your team now in the spring," he says, "you're probably gonna pay for it in November. We just gotta keep grinding away."

Of course, he does take vacations. "Downtime for me is Nantucket from mid-June to mid-July," he says.

"You're not a big fan of leisure time, are you?" asks Welch.

"Oh, I can kick back," he says.

LeBron James wakes up early to make every day highly productive

James, an all-time great and a player for the Cleveland Cavaliers, starts his day at 5 a.m. (like self-made billionaire Richard Branson) to exercise, according to Business Insider.

He works out every day during the week as well, including hitting the gym and playing basketball.

Moreover, he eats healthy food: "Before competition for me would be like a chicken breast and maybe a little pasta," James tells Business Insider. "The carbs help because you're going out and playing a lot of minutes."

"But a salad and some veggies will have me perfectly fine. And before the game, I might have a protein shake and some fruit, and I'll be ready to go. But as far as pies or pizza and sandwiches and french fries — I can't," he says. "I'll wait for that after the game. I can't do that before the game."

The takeaway from James' intense scheduling? Make every day count. By waking up early, you can get a head start on crossing things off your list. In fact, that's exactly what "Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran does.

Steph Curry works harder (and smarter) than just about anyone else

For Curry, it's all about making hundreds of shots every day of the year. None for his ability, it's actually years and years of dedication to his craft, according to the Washington Post. In fact, he reportedly shoots about 2,000 shots per week, including 250 a day and another 100 ahead of a game.

"My hands are actually kind of rough," he tells the Post. "I got a lot of callouses from the shooting."

He's also known to use technology to help him train smarter. For instance, there's a viral video from a couple years ago showing Curry dribbling a basketball, in one hand, throwing a tennis ball in another and wearing goggles to make it all more difficult.

Curry's intense work ethic, like Belichick's, is key. Self-made millionaire Grant Cardone, for example, says you must work 95 hours a week to be truly successful.

Talk about dedication.

