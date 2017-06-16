What Bill Belichick, LeBron James and Steph Curry do to win (and 3 things you can do, too)

For Curry, it's all about making hundreds of shots every day of the year. None for his ability, it's actually years and years of dedication to his craft, according to the Washington Post. In fact, he reportedly shoots about 2,000 shots per week, including 250 a day and another 100 ahead of a game.
"My hands are actually kind of rough," he tells the Post. "I got a lot of callouses from the shooting."
He's also known to use technology to help him train smarter. For instance, there's a viral video from a couple years ago showing Curry dribbling a basketball, in one hand, throwing a tennis ball in another and wearing goggles to make it all more difficult.
Curry's intense work ethic, like Belichick's, is key. Self-made millionaire Grant Cardone, for example, says you must work 95 hours a week to be truly successful.
Talk about dedication.
