What Bill Belichick, LeBron James and Steph Curry do to win (and 3 things you can do, too)

Bill Belichick, LeBron James and Steph Curry are some of the most recognizable names in sports today.

What else do they have in common? They're three of the world's hardest workers.

While Belichick leads the New England Patriots to Super Bowl championships year after year, LeBron James and Steph Curry employ training regiments that have solidified them as two of the best NBA players in the game's history.

Here's what you can learn from these highly-successful sports icons.