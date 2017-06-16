What's a logo worth? It could be as much as $12 million during the U.S. Open

As the U.S. Open Championship continues this weekend, some of the biggest winners won't be the golfers themselves.

The logos worn by top golfers during the tournament can provide companies with $9 million to $12 million worth of advertising exposure if they can stay at the top of the leaderboard, according to data from Apex Marketing Group.

The World Golf Foundation also said there can be $120 to $130 million economic activity in the Milwaukee area, where the golf competition is taking place.

The 2017 golf competition is being held on a public golf course for only the sixth time in U.S. Open history.

