While most CEOs may get a hefty billion dollar paycheck after being bought out, Amazon's offer to acquire the organic grocery chain leaves Whole Food's CEO John Mackey only $8 million richer.

Amazon said on Friday it plans to acquire the grocery store chain for $42 a share, in a deal valued at $13.7 billion.

Mackey owns about 980,000 shares of Whole Foods and with the stock rallying above $42 a share on Friday from its closing price of $33.06 on Thursday, Mackey will earn approximately $8 million from the acquisition.

The Whole Foods founder previously owned double the amount of shares, about 2 million, just five years ago.

The CEO has been embroiled in controversy within the past five years with bold statements about Obamacare and political leanings as well as being accused in 2015 by the New York City Department of Consumer Affairs for consistently overcharging for some prepackaged food items in New York City stores.

Recently, Mackey made headlines earlier this week when he called activist investor Jana "greedy bastards."

Shares of Whole Foods were last up over 28 percent.