Whole Foods sent a letter to its customers on Friday explaining its planned acquisition by Amazon.
The letter calls Amazon an "innovative" company and says Whole Foods is excited to team up with the online retailer. It also says Whole Foods believes there's a large opportunity for future business by teaming up with Amazon, though it didn't talk much about it.
Whole Foods also said it's remaining dedicated to fresh food. "No artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, sweeteners or hydrogenated fats will ever be in any of the food we sell," it said.
Amazon, for its part, says it doesn't plan to lay off any of Whole Foods employees and, despite testing the idea in its own stores, says it has no plans to replace cashiers with automation.
Here's the full letter from Whole Foods:
Dear Valued Shopper,
Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in Whole Foods Market's history with the announcement that we've entered into an agreement to merge with Amazon.
Amazon is an innovative company and we are excited about our partnership. We believe it presents an incredible opportunity to take Whole Foods Market's mission and purpose to new levels and will create significant value for our stakeholders – including you, our most loyal customers.
We want to assure you that Amazon shares Whole Foods Market's deep commitment to quality and customer service. We will continue to operate our stores and deliver the highest quality, delicious natural and organic products that you've come to love and trust from Whole Foods Market.
No artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, sweeteners or hydrogenated fats will ever be in any of the food we sell. Meat will still come from animals raised with no-added growth hormones, ever. And all eggs in our dairy cases will continue to come from cage-free hens that aren't given antibiotics. Those standards are core to Whole Foods Market and we will remain committed to them.
Whether you've been a Whole Foodie for 30 days or 30 years, you have been an important part of making Whole Foods Market what it is today. We look forward to sharing the next chapter with you.
From,
Your Whole Foods Market Team