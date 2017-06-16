Whole Foods sent a letter to its customers on Friday explaining its planned acquisition by Amazon.

The letter calls Amazon an "innovative" company and says Whole Foods is excited to team up with the online retailer. It also says Whole Foods believes there's a large opportunity for future business by teaming up with Amazon, though it didn't talk much about it.

Whole Foods also said it's remaining dedicated to fresh food. "No artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, sweeteners or hydrogenated fats will ever be in any of the food we sell," it said.

Amazon, for its part, says it doesn't plan to lay off any of Whole Foods employees and, despite testing the idea in its own stores, says it has no plans to replace cashiers with automation.

Here's the full letter from Whole Foods: