Why an oil tycoon or brain surgeon could end up president

Did you know that a former CEO of ExxonMobil is fourth in the U.S. presidential line of succession? Or that Ben Carson — renowned neurosurgeon, controversial former presidential candidate and now Secretary of Housing and Urban Development — stands 13th in line to replace President Donald Trump if he dies, resigns or is removed from office?
Also, Elaine Chao, the Secretary of Transportation, would be 14th in line to become our first-ever female — and Asian-American — president. However, since Chao is not a natural-born citizen, she is ineligible for the presidency. (Chao acquired U.S. citizenship by naturalization.)