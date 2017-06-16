    ×

    Why an oil tycoon or brain surgeon could end up president

    • A host of private-sector cabinet members makes for an interesting presidential succession list.
    • Rex Tillerson, once of ExxonMobil and now Secretary of State, is fourth in line, followed by former banker Steve Mnuchin.

    Did you know that a former CEO of ExxonMobil is fourth in the U.S. presidential line of succession? Or that Ben Carson — renowned neurosurgeon, controversial former presidential candidate and now Secretary of Housing and Urban Development — stands 13th in line to replace President Donald Trump if he dies, resigns or is removed from office?

    Also, Elaine Chao, the Secretary of Transportation, would be 14th in line to become our first-ever female — and Asian-American — president. However, since Chao is not a natural-born citizen, she is ineligible for the presidency. (Chao acquired U.S. citizenship by naturalization.)

    Amid the continuing investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, there, of course, has been a great deal of discussion and news coverage of the 45th commander in chief not completing his full term in office.

    If a sitting president leaves office, the vice president — currently Mike Pence — becomes the POTUS for the rest of the term. If the VP is unable to serve, the next person in the line of succession acts as president (see the chart below). To date, only a VP has ever replaced the president.

    The second in line, after Vice President Pence, is Paul Ryan, the speaker of the House of Representatives. And that oilman, who'd follow Ryan and then President pro tempore of the Senate Orrin Hatch, into the West Wing? That would be Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

    American presidential succession laws first date to 1792. The line of succession has been shuffled several times since: for example, in 1868, when Congress removed the leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives from the list, and, most recently, in 1967.

    U.S. Presidential Line of Succession

    No.
    Office
    Current Officer
    1 Vice President Mike Pence (R.)
    2 Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R.)
    3 Senate President (pro tempore) Orrin Hatch (R.)
    4 Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (R.)
    5 Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (R.)
    6 Defense Secretary James Mattis (I.)
    7 Attorney General Jeff Sessions (R.)
    8 Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke (R.)
    9 Agriculture Secretary Sonny Purdue (R.)
    10 Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross (R.)
    11 Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta (R.)
    12 Health & Human Svcs. Secretary Tom Price (R.)
    13 Housing/Urban Dev. Secretary Ben Carson (R.)
    Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao* (R.)
    14 Energy Secretary Rick Perry (R.)
    15 Education Secretary Betsy DeVos (R.)
    16 Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin (I.)
    17 Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly (I.)
    *Not natural-born U.S. citizen so ineligible for Presidency. Source: Wikipedia

