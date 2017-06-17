Take it out for a spin and see what you can photograph.

"Fantastic drone footage doesn't necessarily need to be traditional aerial or 'top-down' style," said drone photographer and Spacial founder Will Chatham . "Often, the best drone videos are ones that break this mold."

Videographer Tim Sessler, for instance, uses a drone fitted with a zoom camera to create a "dolly zoom" (also called the "Vertigo effect," after the Hitchcock classic).

Make interesting enough videos and you might even be able to win prizes with your work. Just be sure the work is solid: Festivals are rare, and your entry will compete against pros and industry veterans. The New York City Drone Film Festival awards prizes like a $17,500 Alta 8 drone and a $5,000-per-month grant to a top director for one year. The Peugeot Drone Film Festival in Europe will sponsor a winner to create a drone film for six weeks and puts a DJI drone, travel stipend and two cars at the winner's disposal.

Drone video websites like AirVuz (think YouTube for drones) allow you to set up donation and tip buttons and can even get you hired for freelance filming assignments.

Payout: Freelance filming opportunities; festival grants and prizes that can run to the thousands of dollars