This CEO wants to put a computer chip in your brain Wednesday, 12 Apr 2017 | 10:35 AM ET | 01:15

In comparison to other executives, Musk doesn't make sleeping a priority. Jeff Bezos says he getting eight hours of sleep makes a big difference for him. "If you shortchange your sleep, you might get a couple of extra 'productive' hours, but that productivity might be an illusion," Bezos says.

Perhaps Musk can take a pointer from his senior self-made billionaire Mark Cuban, who went through phases of "all work, all the time" like Musk.

"I think entrepreneurs go through a process. When I was all in and I was starting companies, I would dream about work. And literally, I'd wake up and I'd have to do things ... it just consumes you," says Cuban. "And I think entrepreneurs go through that process; creative people go through that process.

See also:

Billionaire Elon Musk credits his success to these 8 books