3 signs you aren't ready to buy a home

More and more millennials are emptying out the savings accounts they've contributed to patiently for years and getting ready to sign the papers that will make them, for the first time, homeowners. That should please personal finance experts like David Bach, author of "The Automatic Millionaire," who tells CNBC that not prioritizing homeownership is "the single biggest mistake millennials are making."

But buying before you're ready can also be a big mistake, and one that's hard to walk back.

If you're among the 80 percent of millennials who do want to buy, at least someday, how do you know if you're in good shape to make it happen now?

Here are three signs that you might not actually be ready to buy a home.