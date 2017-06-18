Asia seen to open mixed as markets await political developments in Europe

Stateside, markets closed mixed on the back of weaker-than-expected housing starts and consumer confidence data. Investors also digested news that Amazon would be buying supermarket chain Whole Foods.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.11 percent or 24.38 points to close at 21,384.28 and the S&P 500 edged higher by 0.03 percent or 0.69 points to finish the session at 2,433.15. The Nasdaq dipped 0.22 percent or 13.74 points to end at 6,151.76.

In currency news, the dollar traded relatively flat at 97.136 against a basket of rival currencies compared to levels around 97.143 seen in the previous session. Against the yen, the dollar fetched 110.88 yen, similar to levels around 110.84 in the last session. The Australian dollar traded at $0.7618, higher than the $0.75 handle seen last week.

The euro gained slightly to fetch $1.1201, while the British pound eased to trade at $1.2770. This comes ahead of scheduled talks between negotiations between the European Union and the U.K. regarding Brexit arrangements.

Meanwhile, oil prices gained slightly last Friday to settle above the year's lows, according to Reuters. Brent crude settled 45 cents higher at $47.37 a barrel and U.S. crude added 28 cents to settle at $44.74.

The economic calendar for Monday begins with the release of Japan May trade data at 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN. This is followed by China's house price index for the month of May at 9:30 a.m. and Hong Kong GDP for the first quarter is expected later in the day at 4:30 p.m.