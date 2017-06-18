    ×

    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asia seen to open mixed as markets await political developments in Europe

    • Markets await Brexit negotiations between the U.K. and the European Union later in the day
    • Wall Street closed mixed in the last session on the back of mixed economic data and after Amazon announced it was buying Whole Foods

    Asia looks set to open mixed on Monday as markets geared up ahead of Brexit negotiations between the U.K. and the European Union, and as French President Emmanuel Macron's party won a parliamentary majority at the weekend.

    Japanese futures painted a mixed picture for equities, with Nikkei futures in Chicago trading higher by 0.18 percent at 19,980 but Osaka futures were down by 0.12 percent at 19,920. This compared to the Nikkei 225's last close of 19,943.26.

    Australian SPI futures declined 0.88 percent to 5,723 against the S&P/ASX 200's last close of 5,774.034.

    Stateside, markets closed mixed on the back of weaker-than-expected housing starts and consumer confidence data. Investors also digested news that Amazon would be buying supermarket chain Whole Foods.

    The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.11 percent or 24.38 points to close at 21,384.28 and the S&P 500 edged higher by 0.03 percent or 0.69 points to finish the session at 2,433.15. The Nasdaq dipped 0.22 percent or 13.74 points to end at 6,151.76.

    In currency news, the dollar traded relatively flat at 97.136 against a basket of rival currencies compared to levels around 97.143 seen in the previous session. Against the yen, the dollar fetched 110.88 yen, similar to levels around 110.84 in the last session. The Australian dollar traded at $0.7618, higher than the $0.75 handle seen last week.

    The euro gained slightly to fetch $1.1201, while the British pound eased to trade at $1.2770. This comes ahead of scheduled talks between negotiations between the European Union and the U.K. regarding Brexit arrangements.

    Meanwhile, oil prices gained slightly last Friday to settle above the year's lows, according to Reuters. Brent crude settled 45 cents higher at $47.37 a barrel and U.S. crude added 28 cents to settle at $44.74.

    The economic calendar for Monday begins with the release of Japan May trade data at 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN. This is followed by China's house price index for the month of May at 9:30 a.m. and Hong Kong GDP for the first quarter is expected later in the day at 4:30 p.m.

