New home prices in China rose 10.4 percent in May from a year ago compared to a gain of 10.7 percent in April, according to calculations from Reuters.

Home prices in the capital city of Beijing rose 13.5 percent in May from a year ago, down from 16 percent in April. In Shanghai, home prices rose 11 percent in May, down from 13.2 percent in April.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.