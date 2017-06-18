Battle in southern Philippines is related to Duterte's drug war, says finance chief

Manila's ongoing battle with extremists in the southern Philippine city of Marawi is related to President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs, the country's finance chief said.

"This particular group that we are going after is actually in the drug trade," Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez told CNBC over the weekend, referring to the homegrown terror cell known as the Maute group.

In late May, fighters from Maute as well as local network Abu Sayyaf took control of Marawi — a Muslim-majority city with a population of 200,000 located on the island of Mindanao — and more than 300 are believed to be dead as Philippine troops try to retake the city, according to local media.

Both Maute and Abu Sayyef are allied to Islamic State, or ISIS, and the siege erupted following Manila's unsuccessful attempt to capture Isnilon Hapilon, an Abu Sayyaf leader who is known as ISIS' Southeast Asia emir.

U.S. special forces are currently on the ground in Marawi but their role is limited to assisting with intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations, not fighting, a Philippine military official told Reuters. Mindanao, a longtime stronghold of Abu Sayyaf and other Muslim separatists, is now under martial law, adding to fears of growing ISIS influence in Southeast Asia.

Duterte's anti-terror offensive has shifted the spotlight from his controversial anti-drug campaign that has dominated headlines since he entered office nearly a year ago, but Dominguez insisted that both matters were intertwined.