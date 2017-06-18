Uber is losing its edge on hiring great talent at the worst possible time, recruiters say

But the company has been through what board member Arianna Huffington calls a "crucible," after allegations of sexual harassment and gender bias from former employee Susan Fowler. A series of scandals — an executive that reportedly obtained medical records from a rape victim, that employees reportedly did cocaine on a company trip and that top executives visited an escort karaoke bar — may be slowly blocking Uber's talent pipeline.

Job applications doubled year-over-year in February, and people viewing and applying to open positions is still up by more than 35 percent at Uber, according to LinkedIn data. But they fell 15 percent after the sexual harassment allegations, according to LinkedIn.

Not only that, but the quality of existing talent — and Uber's edge over other companies — has been slipping since April, according to Paysa.

"So I have spoken to a lot of you personally, and I know that you're polishing your resumes," Uber's human resources chief Liane Hornsey told staffers in leaked audio obtained by Yahoo Finance. "I know your LinkedIn profiles are getting a little more deep. And I know you're taking those calls. And I just want to say, I don't know how any of you could think this is the moment to leave this company."

A company sliding a spot or two from the top of a list may seem negligible. But it comes at a time when tech companies are fighting harder than ever for the best talent. Companies that hadn't traditionally focused on technology — like refrigerator manufacturers or car companies — are recruiting in Silicon Valley now, too, said Lars Schmidt, founder of human resources firm Amplify.

So now, recruiters and lawyers say, Uber has two challenges: Continuing to attract top talent in Silicon Valley, and keeping existing workers from getting discouraged.