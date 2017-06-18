A vehicle drove into a crowd of people in the Finsbury Park Area of London, authorities said earlier Monday morning.

Police in London said there were a number of casualties and one person had been arrested for an incident on Seven Sisters Road.

"Enquiries continue," the metropolitan police wrote in a notice on the incident.

Witnesses reported that the van collided with pedestrians who were on their way home from a prayer at a mosque in the area, according to multiple outlets.

"From the window, I started hearing a lot of yelling and screeching, a lot of chaos outside. Everybody was shouting: 'A van's hit people, a van's hit people'," one woman who lives opposite the scene told the BBC.

"There was this white van stopped outside Finsbury Park mosque that seemed to have hit people who were coming out after prayers had finished. I didn't see the attacker himself, although he seems to have been arrested, but I did see the van."

A section of A503 Seven Sisters Road was closed due to the incident, Transport for London said in a Twitter post.

The incident followed a series of attacks in Britain. Eight people were killed and 50 injured on June 3 when three Islamist militants drove into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed people at nearby restaurants and bars.

On March 22, a man drove a rented car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in London and stabbed a policeman to death before being shot dead. His attack killed five people. And on May 22, a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a concert by American pop singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

—Reuters contributed to this report.