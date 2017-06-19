    ×

    Market Insider

    After-hours buzz: CMG, CTL, PLCE & more

    Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

    Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill dropped more than 2 percent in after-hours trading after the restaurant chain said it may post slightly higher operating costs as a percentage of sales in the second quarter.

    Children's Place stock slipped nearly 1 percent after Reuters reported that the company announced an agreement with Gill Capital to open stores in Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines.

    CenturyLink shares dipped more than 1 percent during after-hours following reports that the communications and data services provider engaged in an alleged fraudulent billing scam. According to a lawsuit filed by a former employee, Heidi Heiser, alleged that unauthorized fees by employees "who had a personal incentive to add services or lines to customer accounts" amounted to "many millions" of dollars.

    Shares of Rice Energy climbed more than 1 percent during extended trading following a report that EQT has agreed to buy the natural gas and oil company for $6.7 billion. During normal trading hours, Rice Energy shares skyrocketed nearly 25 percent.

    Tesla shares rose 1.6 percent in extended trading following a media report that said Elon Musk's electric-vehicle company is close to agreeing to a deal to build vehicles in China.

