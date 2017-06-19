Airbus plays down Boeing threat as it announces new A320 orders

Airbus says it isn't worried about the new offering from rival Boeing as it announced 100 new orders for its A320 aircraft.

GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) has signed the deal, bringing the total number of Airbus planes ordered by GECAS to almost 600 aircraft.

"GECAS renewed order of our best-selling A320 aircraft underscores the continuing strong market demand for these fuel efficient aircraft," said Fabrice Bregier, Airbus COO and President of Commercial Aircraft.

"The unmatched, low operating costs and appeal of the A320 family make it a strong asset in the GECAS portfolio," he added.

Also speaking at the launch, Chief Operating Officer for Customers John Leahy said the Boeing 737 Max 10 was not a direct rival to the A320.

"The A320 has 10 more seats, we have well over a thousand miles more range, up to 10 percent lower fuel use. You put all that together and we think the Boeing 737-10 is a competitor to the 737-9."

Airbus said since the launch of the A320 in 2010 the plane has received more than 5000 orders and has captured 60 percent of market share in its size class.

Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.