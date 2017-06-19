Amazon stock jumps to new all-time high of $1,017

Amazon shares hit an all-time intraday high on Monday, after the company announced a blockbuster agreement to acquire Whole Foods last week.

The online retail giant saw shares hit $1,017 on Monday morning after the opening bell. Whole Foods Market shares were at a 52-week intraday high on Monday.

The $13.7 billion deal, which will expand Amazon's reach in the grocery business, sent shares of major retailers plunging on Friday. Wal-Mart shares have fallen more than 5.5 percent over the past week, while Kroger shares are down over 25.5 percent.

Amazon shares have flirted with record highs all year, with share prices topping $1,000 apiece at the end of May. The move higher follows the broader market — the Dow Jones industrial average opened at a record high on Monday. CEO Jeff Bezos is among the business leaders expected to gather at the White House on Monday, according to

