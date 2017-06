Amazon's $13.7 billion deal to acquire Whole Foods will cause a few problems in one major district of California, U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna told CNBC on Monday.

"The main problem is it is going to hurt local grocery stores," Khanna, a Democratic congressman whose district includes a large portion of Silicon Valley, said on "Squawk Alley."

Amazon and Whole Foods can "engage in low-cost pricing and it is also going to put pressure on wages," he added.