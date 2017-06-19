    ×

    Asian seen to open mixed as dollar gains overnight

    • The dollar made gains and Treasury yields rose following comments from New York Fed President William Dudley
    • Oil prices settled lower following the concerns around the oversupply in markets
    • Brexit talks commenced on Monday but produced few headlines

    Asia is set to open mixed as the dollar strengthened following comments from Federal Reserve officials over future interest rate hikes stateside.

    With inflation stubbornly soft despite a 16-year low in the U.S. unemployment rate, the Federal Reserve should move only slowly to raise interest rates and trim its massive bond portfolio, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said Monday.

    "I don't want to get hung up over small differences" between whether the Fed raises rates two, three or four times over the course of 2017, Evans said in remarks prepared for delivery to Money Marketeers of New York University. "The important feature is that the current environment supports very gradual rate hikes and slow preset reductions in our balance sheet."

    The comments from Evans follow remarks on Monday by New York Fed President William Dudley who said inflation should rise as the labor market improved, which would allow the Federal Reserve to proceed with plans to tighten monetary policy in the U.S.

    The dollar strengthened and U.S. Treasury yields rose following the news.

    The dollar gained against a basket of rival currencies to trade as high as 97.575 overnight. The dollar index last traded at 97.520. Meanwhile, the yen traded 111.61 to the dollar, its lowest level in around three weeks.

    Over in Europe, Brexit negotiations began on Monday between the U.K. and the European Union, with the U.K.'s Brexit Secretary saying he hoped for a "strong and special partnership." Few headlines materialized from the talks.

    In Asia Pacific, futures tipped Japanese equities to climb at the open. Nikkei futures in Chicago were up by 0.53 percent at 20,175 and Osaka futures were higher by 0.31 percent at 20,130. This was compared to the Nikkei 225's last close of 20,067.75.

    Down Under, Australian SPI futures traded lower than the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,751. The benchmark index finished at 5,805.174 on Monday.

    On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on the back of big name tech stocks strengthening. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.68 percent or 144.71 points to close at 21,528.99, the S&P 500 rose 0.83 percent or 20.31 points to end at 2,453.46 and the Nasdaq surged 1.42 percent or 87.25 points to finish the session at 6,239.01.

    In energy news, oil prices tumbled to a seven-month low overnight. Brent crude settled 1 percent lower at $46.91 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.2 percent to settle at $44.20 a barrel.

    Economic data expected later in the day includes the Reserve Bank of Australia's minutes due at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN. The RBA had held cash rates steady earlier this month due to weak growth.

    Hong Kong CPI and jobless data for the month of May is due at 4:30 p.m.

    — CNBC's Karen Gilchrist contributed to this report.

