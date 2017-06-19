Asian seen to open mixed as dollar gains overnight

Asia is set to open mixed as the dollar strengthened following comments from Federal Reserve officials over future interest rate hikes stateside.

With inflation stubbornly soft despite a 16-year low in the U.S. unemployment rate, the Federal Reserve should move only slowly to raise interest rates and trim its massive bond portfolio, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said Monday.

"I don't want to get hung up over small differences" between whether the Fed raises rates two, three or four times over the course of 2017, Evans said in remarks prepared for delivery to Money Marketeers of New York University. "The important feature is that the current environment supports very gradual rate hikes and slow preset reductions in our balance sheet."