With little economic data due out on Monday, market-watchers will be on the lookout for any key statements made by two Fed presidents, just days after the central bank decided to raise rates for the second time this year.

In the morning, New York Fed President William Dudley is set to meet with local business leaders at a roundtable breakfast meeting in Plattsburgh, while Chicago Fed President Charles Even will be at the Money Marketeers of New York University on Monday evening, where he is expected to talk about current economic conditions and monetary policy.

Elsewhere, U.K. Brexit Secretary David Davis will be in Brussels on Monday, where he is expected to help set out a structure for the negotiations going forward, when it comes to the U.K. exiting the European Union. Moves in the British pound will therefore be in focus for investors.