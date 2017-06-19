Brexit talks kick off with calls for a ‘strong and special partnership’

Britain's Brexit Secretary David Davis has detailed his hopes for a "strong and special partnership" with the EU as Brexit negotiations officially commenced on Monday, a year on from the U.K.'s shock referendum result.

In a statement which closely echoed U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's "strong and stable" election tagline, Davis, who is in Brussels to meet with his EU counterpart Michel Barnier, said he was entering discussions in a "positive and constructive" manner.

He added that he aims to retain close ties with Britain's "allies and friends" in Europe.

Davis and Barnier are expected to begin talks on Monday by outlining their priorities for Britain's departure from the EU and a timetable for discussions. This timetable is expected to follow the EU's "preferred pattern", which will focus on exit negotiations first and any future relationship later, according to EU sources cited by the BBC.

Barnier said on Monday that the negotiations must first tackle "the uncertainties caused by Brexit."