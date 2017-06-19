The anti-Trump resistance is real. And if you're a taxpayer in California, it's really costing you.

The Golden State has decided to take its opposition to President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration beyond defending sanctuary city policies. The Democrat-dominated state legislature has just approved nearly $50 million for a program that will provide legal services and representation for illegal immigrants.

Ladies and gentlemen, this is how you get 8 years of President Trump instead of just 4.

No, California isn't likely to go from blue to red in the next election over this. But as the rest of the country learns about how far Democrats and liberals are willing to go in using other people's money to support illegal immigration, there's likely to be a significant push back.

You wouldn't know this just by listening to Democratic politicians and the mainstream media, but illegal immigration is unpopular with most American voters. A recent Gallup Poll showed that 59 percent of Americans, (79 percent of Republicans and 48 percent of Democrats), worry "a great deal" or "a fair amount" about illegal immigration. And this level of worry has remained steady over the last 17 years that Gallup has polled on the issue.

But who could blame anyone for not knowing these facts? That's because there's an Orwellian effort to whitewash the issue altogether. Look closely at the official response to the funding increase by the open borders coalition known as One California:

"While the federal government proposes billions of dollars to tear communities apart through mass deportations, California takes another critical step on immigration to protect against the devastating consequences of deportations."