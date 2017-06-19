CNBC All-America Economic Survey: CNBC’s Steve Liesman: Americans are Really Optimistic About the Economy, but it’s no Longer Helping Trump

Americans are really optimistic about the economy, but it's no longer helping Trump: CNBC survey

CNBC surveyed 800 Americans across the country in the latest All-America Economic Survey.

The results showed optimism about the economy hit 30 percent for a second-straight quarter, the first such occurrence in the survey's history.

However, President Trump's approval rating fell to 37 percent.

Steve Liesman | @steveliesman



The CNBC survey of 800 Americans across the country finds that 30 percent of the public are optimistic about the economy now and for the future, the first time the percentage has been that high in two consecutive quarters during the survey's 10-year history.Economic optimism in the United States is surging, according to the latest CNBC All-America Economic Survey, with several key components hitting all-time highs, but it's not helping the president.

The 54 percent of Americans who think their home prices will rise in the next year represents a record and the 44 percent who believe their wages will go up in the next year is the second highest in a decade. There's similar optimism around stocks, where 44 percent of Americans believe this is a good time to invest, a level only eclipsed by last quarter's record.

"Attitudes about [President Donald] Trump's economy at this point, remain consistent, positive and strong,'' said Micah Roberts, the Republican pollster for CNBC with Public Opinion Strategies. Jay Campbell from Hart Research was the Democratic pollster. The poll was conducted June 9-12 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

The positive economic attitudes aren't doing much to help the president's approval rating, which has fallen to 37 percent in the current survey from 39 percent in April. His approval on the economy has also fallen to just 41 percent from 44 percent in April. And there has been a rise in pessimism, driven by groups such as retirees, blue collar workers and independents, including some core Trump supporters.

Showing the split in the public over the impact of Trump, a quarter in the poll said the economy is getting better because of the president's policies. Meanwhile, 22 percent said his policies are making the economy worse.

Some of Trump's signature economic policies remain popular, but they have taken a hit from the prior poll. The majority still approves of Trump's plans to cut individual taxes, 59 percent to 30 percent, but that 29 point gap is 13 points smaller than in April. The president has majority support for his plans to cut business taxes, renegotiate trade deals and rebuild the nation's infrastructure, but the margin of support has slimmed in each case.

And, as in previous surveys, his immigration, climate change and health-care policies are opposed by a plurality of Americans.

Looking at specific policies, 53 percent support privatizing infrastructure to expand highways and airports, while 33 percent opposed. But when asked specifically about Trump's plans to privatize the FAA, the numbers flip, with 53 percent opposing and 33 percent in favor.

The president's decision to leave the Paris climate accord is opposed by 57 percent in the poll. And 80 percent think it's appropriate for U.S. companies to continue to try to meet the accord's goals despite the U.S. plans to pull out. And 72 percent say it will be effective for companies to do it alone without the Federal government.

About CNBC:

With CNBC in the U.S., CNBC in Asia Pacific, CNBC in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and CNBC World, CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news and provides real-time financial market coverage and business information to more than 385 million homes worldwide, including more than 94 million households in the United States and Canada. CNBC also provides daily business updates to 400 million households across China. The network's 15 live hours a day of business programming in North America (weekdays from 4:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

CNBC also has a vast portfolio of digital products which deliver real-time financial market news and information across a variety of platforms including: CNBC.com; CNBC PRO, the premium, integrated desktop/mobile service that provides live access to CNBC programming, exclusive video content and global market data and analysis; a suite of CNBC mobile products including the CNBC Apps for iOS, Android and Windows devices; and additional products such as the CNBC App for the Apple Watch and Apple TV.

Members of the media can receive more information about CNBC and its programming on the NBCUniversal Media Village Web site at http://www.nbcumv.com/programming/cnbc.

For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit http://www.NBCUniversal.com.