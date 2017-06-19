CNBC Digital Hits Multiple Records for May

CNBC Takes Number Four Position in Business News Category, the Site's Highest Ranking Ever

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 19, 2017 – CNBC Digital had its best month in May, setting a number of records across different verticals. According to the latest comScore data, CNBC took the number four position in the Business News category, its highest ranking ever. With 42.9 million unique visitors, which was up 63% compared to the same time period last year, the site had the sharpest year-over-year growth among the top ten Business News properties*.

CNBC also delivered its highest mobile figure ever with 27.2 million mobile unique visitors, which was up 135% over the same time period last year*.

Additional May 2017 highlights include:

CNBC reached 15.5 million video viewers, up 17% year-over-year*.

CNBC desktop had 21 million unique visitors, up 17% year-over-year*.

Among the organization's top performing sections were Technology and Make It, CNBC's site focusing on all things money and success for the next generation of leaders, zeroing in on the core topics of entrepreneurs, leadership, careers and money. According to Omniture, Technology was the top section, making May its fifth consecutive record high, up 161% year-over-year, and Make It was the second largest section, hitting its sixth consecutive record high and was up 239% year-over-year. The site's Finance and Real Estate sections also hit record highs, with 52% and 42% year-over-year growth respectively**.

"CNBC Digital is experiencing exponential growth at a critical time and the payoff we are seeing in such a short period is remarkable," said Jay Yarow, Senior Vice President and Executive Editor, CNBC Digital. "With our continued investment in digital and ability to tell great stories, we are well-positioned to become the destination for all things money across all platforms."

*Source: comScore Media Metrix & Video Metrix (U.S.), May 2017. Desktop internet population 2+ and mobile internet population 18+.

**Source: Omniture

