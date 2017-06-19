    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: This telecom giant's prospects get an A

    It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

    AT&T: "I like AT&T. I like the dividend. I like the growth prospects."

    At Home Group: "Well, we liked it. We said it was one of those IPOs that nobody cared about, and it was so right. It's like Canada Goose, nobody cared about that one either. Another good one."

    Marathon Oil Company: "I'd like to talk about Marathon [Petroleum Corp]. I think that's the much better one. That's the refiner. That's a good situation. Not Marathon Oil."

    Ultra Clean Holdings: "Yeah, this is just a great ancillary semiconductor play. I've liked it for a long time. I think it's a buy."

