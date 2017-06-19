If you want to save money, dust off your 2016 tax return.

Back in April, after your preparer filed your Form 1040, you probably took your refund or paid your bill and stashed the paperwork in a file somewhere.

That's a mistake, according to Andrew Watts, director, wealth management at HD Vest Financial Services.

"The 1040 is like an X-ray into the client's financial health that invites a deeper conversation around how to improve their financial future," Watts said.

These five portions of the form will help you save on taxes, put away even more money for retirement and ensure that your insurance coverage is up to par.