Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein: 'Things are pretty good' with the economy   

Although many investors are still uneasy about the state of the global economy, Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein says things actually seem to be looking up.

"I'd say things are pretty good," Blankfein told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer on Monday. "If you looked at things statistically, you looked at the numbers, you looked at the metrics, [the United States] at full employment, low energy prices, growth – a lot of the metrics are all positive."

Blankfein argued that areas of the world like China and Europe are seeing at least some growth, and while it is not anything major, it is not bad given what many in the market would expect.

The CEO said that while he was not totally on board with President Donald Trump's agenda, he thought tax cuts, infrastructure spending and deregulation were some of Trump's more promising initiatives, saying they would be generally good for the economy if realized.

