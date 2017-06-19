Here's how many Americans have nothing at all in savings

For contrast, here's how much experts say you should have saved at every age:
In your 20s: Aim to save 25 percent of your overall gross pay
By age 30: Have the equivalent of your annual salary saved
By age 35: Have twice your annual salary saved.
By age 40: Have three times your annual salary saved.
By age 45: Have four times your annual salary saved.
By age 50: Have five times your annual salary saved.
Experts also stress the importance of, at a minimum, having enough to cover three-to-six months' of expenses in an emergency fund, should you be hit by a medical crisis or a lay off. And financial guru Suze Orman thinks even that isn't enough.
The people offering that advice are "idiots," Orman said bluntly at the eMERGE technology conference in Miami, Fla., last week, explaining that three-to-six months' worth of expenses won't cut it. Instead, aim to have at least eight-to-12 months' worth of living expenses in the bank.