Here's how much money Americans are making from the gig economy

About a quarter of all Americans participate in the sharing economy, according to Pew. That means they do things like drive for ride-sharing apps such as Lyft or Uber, or, as both Kimmy and her roommate Titus do in the most recent season of Netflix's "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," they perform odd jobs for strangers via platforms such as TaskRabbit or Fiver. In fact, on "Unbreakable," one of Titus' gigs ends up earning him $15,000.

But how much do most people make from these side hustles? Anywhere near $15,000?

According to data crunched by the online lender Earnest and reported by Priceonomics, some may, at least over the course of a year. But the vast majority do not: about "85 percent of side-gig workers make less than $500 a month. And of all the side-gig platforms we examined, Airbnb hosts earn the most by far."