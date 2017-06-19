How eating breakfast can dramatically improve your work day, according to a new study

Do you ever find yourself getting to your office feeling unprepared for a barrage of emails from coworkers or indecisive on how to go about your work day?

A new study published by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences suggests following low-carb breakfast fads may be at fault.

A team of nine researchers from universities across Europe investigated the impact of eating a well-balanced meal on making social decisions — such as helping, trusting or rejecting/punishing another person — by conducting two experiments on participants who had eaten a low-carb, high protein breakfast versus a high-carb, low protein breakfast.

The experiment consisted of an "ultimatum game," in which the subject had to accept or reject an offer they deemed unfair. For example, the company you work for says it it will give your boss $100 on one condition: He or she is willing to share with you. If your boss chooses to short change you by keeping $90 and only giving you $10, you reject this offer and neither you or your boss gets any money, because you deemed this offer unfair.