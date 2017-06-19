26-year-old CEO shares his No. 1 trick for getting noticed by the world's top companies

Brian Wong, the 26-year-old founder and CEO of mobile advertising company Kiip, knows the "answer to all of life's problems": Cold emails.

Wong is the author of "The Cheat Code," a book aimed at helping young people just starting their careers. His company is on track to rake in an estimated $20 million in revenue this year, and he's been featured on Forbes' 30 under 30 list.

He recently spoke with CNBC's Marguerite Ward, recalling how cold emailing helped his career. When hunting for a job several years ago, Wong targeted a number of companies he wanted to work for, saved up enough money to fly to California, and reached out asking if he could come in for an interview.

"I actually pinged a whole bunch of companies," he says. "I cold emailed a lot of entrepreneurs and VCs." His strategy worked. One of his messages led to an interview with news aggregator Digg, where he was eventually hired.

Here are two tips for making sure your cold emails have the desired impact: