During a car ride one day, 9-year-old Alex Munoz was talking to his mom about what investing means. As a result of that conversation, his family came up with a plan for Munoz to invest $500.

Munoz decided he wanted to invest in the KIND snack company, because his family buys its products. (His favorite is the peanut butter dark chocolate bar.) But when he started doing his research, Munoz learned that he could not invest in KIND because the company is privately held.