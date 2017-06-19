An 18.04-carat emerald once owned by the Rockefeller family could become the most expensive ever auctioned when it comes up for sale Tuesday.

Christie's plans to auction "The Rockefeller Emerald" – a rare, untreated Colombian emerald – at its sale in New York City on June 20. The auction house estimates that the stone will sell for between $4 million and $6 million.

"This is supremely natural beauty," said Rahul Kadakia, Christie's International Head of Jewellery. "This truly is the finest emerald that's ever come up for sale at auction, or anywhere else in the world."