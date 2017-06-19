Sallie Krawcheck: I was told to 'sit down and shut up'

It's been a rougher-than-usual several months for women speaking in public.
At an Uber board meeting last week, Ariana Huffington was interrupted — while talking about how to attract more women to join the beleaguered company's board — so that fellow board member David Bonderman could crack wise about women talking too much.
During dogged questioning of Attorney General Jeff Sessions at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, Senator Kamala Harris was twice interrupted by male colleagues and urged to extend Sessions greater "courtesy." On a CNN panel recapping the hearing, former Trump adviser Jason Miller described Harris as "hysterical."
It's behavior that's all-too-familiar to professional women, including former CEO of Merrill Lynch's global wealth management division and founder of Ellevest, Sallie Krawcheck.